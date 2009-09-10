Hall of Fame coach Madden joins NFL as special advisor to Goodell

Published: Sep 10, 2009 at 07:30 AM

John Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster, will serve as a special advisor to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league announced Thursday.

Madden will advise the commissioner on matters pertaining to the game, including competitive issues, coaching and personnel development, technological innovations, player safety and the Hall of Fame. Madden also will work with Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, to provide input on multiple football-related issues.

"John Madden still has tremendous passion for the game and offered to continue to play a constructive role for the league," Goodell said in a statement released by the league. "It was an offer we couldn't refuse. His experience, deep knowledge and unique perspective will be a major asset to our game."

Madden will chair the coaches group in the Competition Committee as part of his unpaid position. He also will participate in meetings of a general managers committee and be part of a weekly call with Goodell or another NFL official to discuss issues from the previous week's games.

"Throughout my life, I have always had a football season," Madden said in the statement. "As a player, as a coach and as a broadcaster. When I retired from broadcasting (on April 16), I didn't retire from my passion and interest in the game. This position enables me to continue that."

Madden went 112-39-7 with one Super Bowl championship as the Oakland Raiders' coach from 1969 to 1978, then started a career in television. He won 16 Emmys while calling NFL games for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC before retiring earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

