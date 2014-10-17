Hall of Fame Class of 2015: Picking the semifinalists

Seems like it was just the other night that Andre Reed was yelling -- in a high-school football stadium, no less -- about how the Bills would stay in Buffalo. That prognostication, made at the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, came true. And I'm not going to try to top it. So when thinking about the Class of 2015 and the pending cutdown from 113 modern-era nominees to 25 semifinalists, I decided not to attempt to predict who will go on to the next step. No, we're going in another direction this time around.