Hall: Hochuli sorry for call that ended CJ2K's rushing-record bid

Published: Aug 14, 2010 at 07:13 PM

Ahmard Hall came to Seattle on Saturday with forgiveness in his heart.

The Tennessee Titans fullback returned to Qwest Field, the scene of what he believed was a crime when NFL official Ed Hochuli called him for holding on a fourth-quarter play in the 2009 season finale. The penalty wiped out Chris Johnson's 62-yard touchdown run, denying the Titans running back a shot at Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105 yards and upsetting Hall, who insisted he didn't hold a Seahawk.

Hall revealed Saturday that Hochuli now agrees and recently apologized to him and Johnson for "a mistake."

"It is big of him," Hall said of Hochuli's admission, according to The Tennessean. "Some guys won't admit they're wrong regardless if they're dead wrong. So that is a big deal, with the record that could've been and him being a prestigious referee, to admit that he was wrong.

"I got over it, but I admit it hurt me for a while. You are getting replayed on ESPN as the guy who had the phantom holding call. But for Ed to apologize personally, that definitely added closure to the situation."

Hall said the call also cost Hochuli, who might be best known for his incomplete-pass call on an apparent Jay Cutler fumble during a 2008 Denver Broncos-San Diego Chargers game.

"He told us that call made him miss out on a big playoff game," Hall said before the Titans' 20-18 preseason loss to the Seahawks. "He got a low, low grade for that call. He regretted it and talked to myself and C.J., and then talked to the team. He admitted it was a bad call. People make mistakes, and it was big for him to own up to it."

Johnson finished the season with 2,006 yards, making him just the sixth NFL player to reach 2,000.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Dome for Bears' Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it

A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL's Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

State of the 2022 Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown's gone, but don't overlook this Derrick Henry-led bunch

Tennessee's 2021 season came to a highly disappointing conclusion. Then A.J. Brown relocated to Philadelphia. Gloom and doom in Nashville? No chance! Adam Rank explains why you cannot overlook the Titans in this edition of his State of the Franchise series.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW