Haley era begins for Chiefs in Baltimore

Published: Sep 08, 2009 at 08:24 AM

Last meeting
The late Steve McNair had one of his best performances as a Raven, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown as Baltimore dropped the host Chiefs, 20-10, in Week 14 of the 2006 season.

Streaks
The Chiefs had won all three meetings against the Ravens until the aforementioned loss in 2006. Kansas City is 3-0 in Baltimore.

Keep your eye on ...
Larry Johnson's attempted resurgence: Beset by injuries and off-the-field issues the last two seasons, Johnson was a non-factor as the Chiefs spiraled down the standings. Now healthy and focused, Johnson hopes to return to his prior form, but it won't be easy against a Ravens defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 35 games. Johnson was the last back to do so, however, running for 120 yards in 2006.

Ravens defensive coordinator Greg Mattison's debut: Under former coordinator Rex Ryan (now the Jets head coach), Baltimore consistently had one of the best defenses in the league. Mattison pledges not to change much from the previous system and his first chance to show he is up to the challenge of replacing Ryan comes this Sunday.

Matt Cassel's availability: Kansas City traded for the former Patriots quarterback in the offseason and handed him a $60 million contract. He suffered a knee injury in the third game of the preseason and has been hobbled since. His status for the season-opener at Baltimore is uncertain.

Did you know?
Todd Haley will be making his head-coaching debut for the Chiefs. ... Since 2001, Kansas City's Mike Vrabel ranks fifth among all linebackers with 48 sacks. ... Baltimore has won five straight home games in September. ... Ravens safety Ed Reed leads the NFL in interceptions since 2002 with 43.

