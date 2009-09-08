Haley era begins for Chiefs in Baltimore

Keep your eye on ...

Larry Johnson's attempted resurgence: Beset by injuries and off-the-field issues the last two seasons, Johnson was a non-factor as the Chiefs spiraled down the standings. Now healthy and focused, Johnson hopes to return to his prior form, but it won't be easy against a Ravens defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 35 games. Johnson was the last back to do so, however, running for 120 yards in 2006.