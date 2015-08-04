Hakeem Nicks: Titans' offense a better fit for my skills

Hakeem Nicks might be the only wide receiver who will ever say playing on the same team as Andrew Luck was detrimental to his production.
Nicks doesn't blame the poor production on Luck. Instead, he points at the scheme of Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. He believes Ken Whisenhunt's offense in Tennessee is a better fit for his talents.
"It's more one-on-one, trips backside, vertical throw, shallow-cross game, that's more of my style if you look at my past history, where I excelled," Nicks said, according to ESPN.com.
Nicks is just 27, but years have passed since his heyday with the Giants. Nicks had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with Eli Manning in 2010 and 2011 before injuries helped paved the way for his exit from the Meadowlands. Last season's struggles in Indianapolis makes you wonder what the receiver has left.
If Nicks can still play, he should have ample opportunity to show it in 2015. The Titans' wide receiver depth chart is up for grabs behind No. 1 option Kendall Wright.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast debates whose stock is up and whose stock is down after the first week of training camp.