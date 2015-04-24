Hakeem Nicks, Tennessee Titans reach deal

Nicks was one of the NFL's best wide receivers when he helped carry the Giants to victory in Super Bowl XLVI, just three years ago.
Nicks is still just 27 years old. Although he struggled to adjust to Pep Hamilton's offense early last season, we noted that he was making a couple of impressive plays per game on limited snaps in December.
That begs the obvious questions: Why didn't the Colts expand his role in the playoffs, replacing an injured and ineffective Reggie Wayne? As a veteran flier with upside, why didn't he garner more interest on the open market?
The answer is NFL teams lack faith in his ability to recapture his 2010-2011 form.
Nicks fills a need in Tennessee, as the Titans have a slew of question marks behind nominal No. 1 receiverKendall Wright.
Enigmatic deep threatJustin Hunter has struggled with drops and physicality in two seasons. Newly signed slot receiver Harry Douglas has averaged just over one touchdown per season in his six-year career.
Barring a surprise, Nicks will compete with Hunter and Douglas for playing time in two- and three-wide receiver sets this season.
