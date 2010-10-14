Hair-raising blast: Pop singer Bieber mocks Brady's moptop

The New England Patriots quarterback's long locks have been mocked for resembling that of the teen pop sensation -- and now Bieber himself is piling on.
In a video posted by Bieber late Wednesday, he raps: "Sacked like a sacker. Call up Mr. Brady. Tell him to leave his hair to the guy who sings 'Baby.'"
Brady responded Thursday, according to the Boston Globe, saying "Julian looks more like Beiber," referring to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
