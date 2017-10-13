HaHa Clinton-Dix named NFLPA Community MVP

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 13th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Green Bay Packers' safety Ha'Sean Treshon "Ha Ha" Clinton-Dix has done major work for his community, and he's being recognized for it. Well done, Ha Ha!
When Richard Sherman heard Ellie lost her Shermie doll, he drove from Seattle to Tacoma to give her a new one at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
Malcolm Jenkins showed off some smooth moves after the Eagles beat the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.
Still, the biggest reason Philadelphia is off to an impressive 5-1 start is every teammate has contributed and improved -- notably WR Nelson Agoholor.
Nelson Agholor's first 26 NFL games: 57 receptions, 601 yards, 2 touchdowns.
Nelson Agholor's last eight games: 22 receptions, 368 yards, 5 touchdowns.
Not only is that quite an improvement, but Agholor is also currently at the top of a very short list: