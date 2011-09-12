Hagan among Raiders' inactives Monday night vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 12, 2011 at 03:00 PM

DENVER -- Wide receiver Derek Hagan was among the Oakland Raiders' inactive players for Monday night's game at Denver despite a terrific offseason.

Hagan led the Raiders with 224 yards on 12 receptions during the preseason. He has been dealing with a slightly strained calf muscle but practiced all week.

What might have hurt him more is this: Hagan isn't among the collection of burners that Raiders owner Al Davis has assembled on offense, including Darrius Heyward-Bey, Jacoby Ford and Chaz Schilens.

Linebacker D.J. Williams, the only player to lead his team in tackles and sacks last season, was among the Broncos' deactivated players. He dislocated his right elbow during the preseason.

