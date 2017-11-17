Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Martellus Bennett 'quit on' Packers

"At the end of the day you have to think of it as a business. Me, personally? I thought he quit on us," Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix told the Wisconsin State Journal of the now-Patriots tight end. "I don't fault him, but I did think he quit on us. He let us down -- as a teammate. For a guy that came in, of his caliber, his leadership quote-unquote, I expected more from him. I held him to a higher standard, me personally. But he handled it the way he wanted to handle it.