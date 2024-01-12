Gwen Stefani to headline NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL announced Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) as the marquee performance for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the league's ultimate pregame party before the big game on Feb. 11, 2024.

For the fourth year in partnership with TikTok, fans watching across the world can tune in on @NFL on TikTok for hours of live programming featuring a live musical performance from Gwen Stefani, NFL special guests and TikTok creators. The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate invites all fans into the league's premier Super Bowl pregame celebration live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In addition, portions of the musical performance will be televised in the CBS Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show.

"We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can't wait to see you all in Vegas!" said Gwen Stefani.

With more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok, Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) offers fans an intimate look into her career and daily life, including major career milestones, family moments with husband Blake Shelton and her kids, archival performance images, behind-the-scenes footage straight from “The Voice" set and even her own take on the "Hollaback Girl" trend (over 32,000 creations). Gwen's 2004 hit "Rich Girl" has become a mainstay of TikTok, garnering over 133,000 creations to date, as creators pair the track with big ticket purchases and Get Ready With Me videos.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, charismatic frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist. Throughout it all, she has remained a trend-setting music and fashion icon with an impressive array of honors -- four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.

The Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate started at Super Bowl LIV, with the goal of bringing virtual fans into Super Bowl celebrations with Miley Cyrus during the pandemic. Since then, the event has grown immensely as the ultimate celebration for the big game, with past headliners such as The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Jason Derulo.

The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate will feature a pregame celebration prior to the musical performance, as top TikTok creators from fashion, food, comedy and lifestyle communities provide their gameday predictions, team facts, commentary, and more.