Around the NFL

Gus Malzahn, Jim Mora get interest from NFL teams

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the NFL season a week from closing, the speculation about head coaching openings begins to heat up.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning that two college-level coaches could get a sniff at NFL jobs.

The first is Jim Mora, the current head coach of the UCLA Bruins.

"He is already getting interest from several NFL teams, I would expect the 49ers ... to have some interest in Jim Mora," Rapoport said.

Mora was the 49ers defensive coordinator for five seasons from 1999 to 2003, before becoming the Atlanta Falcons head coach. After being fired after just three seasons, Mora was hired by the Seattle Seahawks in 2007 before taking over for the retiring Mike Holmgren in 2009. Mora only lasted one year as Seattle's coach before Pete Carroll took the reins.

The more intriguing option for some NFL teams could be Gus Malzahn. Rapoport reported Malzahn is garnering interest from potential teams like the Miami Dolphins -- if they move on from Joe Philbin -- for his work with the spread offense.

Malzahn would be an interesting test case for teams trying to follow Chip Kelly's success in Philadelphia. The Auburn coach has had success at the college level as a head coach and coordinator. He helped mold quarterback Cam Newton while offensive coordinator at Auburn during the team's championship run.

The offensive guru would be a fascinating addition to the pro ranks if a team is willing to take the risk.

Rapoport added that the top three minority names from the list that the Fritz Pollard Alliance recommend to teams are: Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson and Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

