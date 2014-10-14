Gus Bradley accepts blame for Jags' missed field goal

With a chance for a comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, Jackonville Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee had a 55-yard field goal blocked as time expired.
The question on everyone's mind after the game: Why did coach Gus Bradley opt to attempt the field goal on third down rather than run another play with 12 seconds remaining?
As it turns out, Bradley was out of timeouts thanks in part to a pair of failed challenges earlier in the game.
"Generally, a 'May Day' (last-second) field goal situation for us is 17 seconds with no timeouts. So with 12, we felt we couldn't take that chance," Bradley explained, via The Florida Times-Union. "Josh said his limit was the 37 and we got to the 37."
He also cited a rookie quarterback, rookie wide receivers and unreliable blocking that contributed to six Titans' sacks on the afternoon.
Bradley acknowledged privately to his team as well as publicly to Jacksonville fans that it was his fault the Jaguars were out of timeouts.
Prior to the loss to Tennessee, the Jaguars' brass had largely escaped criticism for a winless team with the largest point differential in the league.
As we pointed out on the Week 6 recap edition of the Around The League Podcast, though, Bradley won't continue to skate free if the obvious game management errors aren't curbed.
