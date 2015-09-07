Around the NFL

Gurley sheds non-contact beanie: 'I can do everything'

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 12:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Todd Gurley won't play in Sunday's Week 1 opener, but the St. Louis Rams' running back is making strides.

The first-round pick told the team's official website that he's shed the non-contact beanie he'd been wearing in practice.

"I can do everything," Gurley said Sunday when asked about his practice limitations. "The beanie's off, so I'm good."

Coach Jeff Fisher already ruled the running back out for this week's season kickoff versus the Seattle Seahawks. Gurley, returning from an ACL tear, said he understands why the team is being cautious, even if he's starving to play.

"I definitely would want to be playing, but I know it's going to be a long journey," Gurley said. "You have to be patient and when the time comes it comes. I'll be ready for it."

"I've been waiting this long, so why not wait a couple more weeks or so?" he added.

Gurley was pegged as the centerpiece of the Rams' offense when drafted No. 10 overall out of Georgia. Most expect the rookie to see the field within the first month of the season, but the Rams will likely employ a committee approach as they ease Gurley back into action.

By season's end, the Rams hope they can fully ride the man many draft analysts pegged as the best back to enter the NFL since Adrian Peterson. Patient fantasy football owners pray that's true, so they can also saddle him down the stretch of the make-believe playoff season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.
news

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down six things to watch for on the Christmas Day tripleheader featuring: Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles and Ravens-49ers.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.