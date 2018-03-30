Around the NFL

Gurley: It'd be awesome to see Odell Beckham on Rams

Published: Mar 30, 2018 at 01:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It would take a huge haul to pry Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, but the team's decision to not put the kibosh on trade talks will keep rumors flying.

The team rumored to be most interested in acquiring the game-changing receiver is the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay's team is deep into all-in mode this offseason, and it's believed its interest in possibly acquiring OBJ is real, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It feels like L.A.'s No. 23 overall pick in the draft has a huge 'for sale' sign on it if the return is a great veteran player. Beckham is the crème de la crème.

It would take a lot to pair OBJ and the Rams. First, L.A. would need to bowl over the Giants with an offer. Then New York would have to admit they're in full-on rebuild mode and don't want to pay Beckham for the long-term. Then the Rams would have to decide whether to give the mercurial but uber-talented receiver a massive contract extension.

The one thing that wouldn't be a roadblock in the Beckham-to-L.A. fantasy: how he'd fit in the offense.

"There's always enough snaps," running back Todd Gurley, speaking hypothetically, said grinning on Tuesday, via the Los Angeles Times. "There's always enough snaps.

"If we had him, man, it would be awesome. I'd be happy, [Jared] Goff will be happy, coach [Sean] McVay will be happy, [owner Stan] Kroenke, the whole team would be."

A generational talent who carried a decrepit offense the last several years? I think every team could make room for that. In L.A., Beckham would morph the NFL's highest-scoring offense into a hazardous pick-your-poison operation that would make defensive coordinators weep during film sessions.

This is all hypothetical, of course.

Gurley was asked whether Beckham personally expressed interest in joining L.A.

"Hmm, I don't want to say all that," he said with a smile, per The Times. "That's my boy."

Unless sides pull the trigger on a massive, landscape-changing deal, that's all Beckham and Gurley will be: boys, not teammates.

