'Gun control: Teams need balance out of popular formation

Finally, there's one more point to consider. In Week 5, teams completed 302 passes from shotgun, but 146 went for less than 10 yards. Can you imagine how that percentage of short pass completions would change if quarterbacks had a legitimate play-action pass principle in shotgun? If teams are going to continue to expand the shotgun package, they are going to have to do a better job of developing the run game out of that formation, which in turn will create an effective play-action pass game out of the gun.