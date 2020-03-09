Guide to understanding proposed CBA ahead of voting deadline

In the 2020 season, the players will get what was negotiated in the last CBA: 47 percent of all league revenue. There will be an uptick in the real dollar amount because the two additional wild-card games in the 2020 postseason will generate more television dollars -- likely around $150 million -- and players will get 47 percent of that. In 2021, whether the league plays 16 or 17 games, players will receive at least 48 percent of revenue. That is estimated to be about $200 million more for the players. The league will have a window to add the 17th game between 2021 and 2023. And when they do, and new media deals are negotiated, the players can then receive what is called a "media kicker." If the league's television revenues rise by 60 percent, the players would receive 48.5 percent of revenue. If the television revenues rise by 120 percent, players would receive 48.8 percent of revenue, meaning that players would receive a bigger piece of the pie. And the pie would be growing rapidly at the same time.