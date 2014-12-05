Guide to filling out the Pro Bowl ballot: Offense

That leaves three spots for the following group: Matt Forte, Arian Foster, Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett and LeSean McCoy. It feels wrong to leave out Forsett, the league's fourth-leading rusher, in his career year. Let's put him. Lynch is also running angry and carrying the Seahawks' offense. This hasn't been the most consistent season for McCoy, so I'm leaving him out. Forte is the best receiving back in the league, so he gets my last spot over Foster, who has missed three games. When Foster is healthy, he's right there with the top backs in the league.