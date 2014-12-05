Around the NFL

Guide to filling out the Pro Bowl ballot: Offense

Published: Dec 05, 2014 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

We've already taken a look at the Pro Bowl ballot on defense and tried to help you make wise choices. With the final quarter of the season upon us, here's your guide to filling out picks on offense. Do not screw this up.

Quarterbacks

I write a weekly column ranking quarterbacks, and there is a clear hierarchy at the top this season. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck are clear-cut no-brainers to make it to the Pro Bowl. That leaves Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Tony Romo and Matt Ryan in a competitive battle for the last two spots. Any other option is a stretch.

Rivers had a November swoon, but he's played like an MVP for much of the season. He's in. My final spot comes down to Roethlisberger and Romo, and I'd give the edge to Big Ben because he's had to carry his team more.

Running Backs

Six running backs get in. DeMarco Murray, Le'Veon Bell and Jamaal Charles are all must-votes. Bell has emerged as the best back in the league.

That leaves three spots for the following group: Matt Forte, Arian Foster, Marshawn Lynch, Justin Forsett and LeSean McCoy. It feels wrong to leave out Forsett, the league's fourth-leading rusher, in his career year. Let's put him. Lynch is also running angry and carrying the Seahawks' offense. This hasn't been the most consistent season for McCoy, so I'm leaving him out. Forte is the best receiving back in the league, so he gets my last spot over Foster, who has missed three games. When Foster is healthy, he's right there with the top backs in the league.

Wide Receivers

This is annually the toughest position to fill out on the Pro Bowl ballot. Injuries make it even trickier this year. My locks at the position include Demaryius Thomas, Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, Jordy Nelson and Dez Bryant. That leaves three spots for the following strong candidates: Jeremy Maclin, Calvin Johnson, A.J. Green, DeSean Jackson, T.Y. Hilton, Randall Cobb, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Alshon Jeffery. That's a loaded list.

Megatron and Green are out because they missed too much time. Maclin is close to a lock for his monster season coming off a torn ACL. My final two spots would go to Jones and Hilton, although it's painful to leave Cobb off the list.

Tight Ends

Only four tight ends make the team. Rob Gronkowski is a legitimate MVP candidate. This hasn't been Jimmy Graham's best season, but he's still a lock to make the team. After that, there is plenty of gray area. Antonio Gates, Martellus Bennett, Julius Thomas, Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and Jason Witten are all fine picks. I can't abide by Thomas' Bubba Franks-like 40-421-12 line, so he won't make my ballot. Bennett makes too many mental errors.

My final two spots will go old school/new school. Gates has enjoyed a throwback season, especially in the red zone. Kelce has done a lot with limited opportunities in Kansas City.

Tackle

This is the part where writers pretend to be offensive line experts. These are the toughest positions to quantify, but Andrew Whitworth, Tyron Smith, Joe Thomas and Jason Peters have stood out the most. Other fine options would include Joe Staley, Cordy Glenn, Trent Williams or Duane Brown, even though he's had a down year.

Center

Four centers get in. Cowboys second-year pro Travis Frederick should be rewarded, while Kansas City's Rodney Hudson has enjoyed a breakout season. Jets center Nick Mangold is always a worthy choice. After that, Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah, Packers newcomer Corey Linsley and Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey make sense.

Guard

I have strong feelings about Pro Bowl guards. Really! Rookie Zack Martin is a great pick from Dallas. Both of the Ravens guards, Kelechi Osemele and Marshal Yanda, are also really good selections. Cleveland rookie Joel Bitonio is another rookie of the year candidate. Denver's Louis Vasquez has been great at guard and tackle, but he's listed at guard. That's five, and you need to vote for six. This last choice is on you, dear voter. You will never make a more important decision.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals DT Leki Fotu makes waffles from scratch to feed teammates during holiday season

The sixth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where defensive tackle Leki Fotu made waffles from scratch to feed his teammates.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.

news

Week 16 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 16 of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, current players remember Franco Harris: 'We lost a great one'

As tributes pour in from teammates and opponents of the past in the wake of Franco Harris' death at the age of 72, current Steelers have also taken time to reflect on the legendary Pittsburgh running back.

news

Cardinals rule out QB Colt McCoy (concussion) for Week 16; Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers

Trace McSorley will make his first career NFL start on Christmas night against the Buccaneers. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that quarterback Colt McCoy is officially ruled out for Sunday's game and remains in concussion protocol.

news

Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'

Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news of the passing of Franco Harris that stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond.

news

Colts bench Matt Ryan, name Nick Foles starting QB for Monday's game vs. Chargers

The Colts will start quarterback Nick Foles against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE