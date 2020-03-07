Guardians end road slump, roll past Renegades

Perez went 16 of 30 for 229 yards with a TD and INT. The Guardians ran for 144 yards, led by Darius Victor's 58 yards. Defensive tackle Cavon Walker generated two sacks and four QB hurries for New York, which has allowed an XFL-low nine touchdowns this year. Its defense didn't allow an offensive touchdown for the second time this season, and surrendered just 27 yards in the fateful third quarter.