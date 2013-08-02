Guardian Cap caught in catch-22 after NOCSAE statement

The Guardian Cap, a protective cover for football helmets, touts that it helps reduce the impact of hits by up to 33 percent. And it's catching on across the country at colleges, high schools and youth leagues.
However, it has yet to be approved by the National Operating Committee for Standards in Athletic Equipment. Because of that, the Colorado High School Activities Association has banned the cap from games and strongly encouraged state schools to not use it for legal reasons. That ruling came days after a Denver Post story said more than a dozen high schools were using the Guardian Cap.
The Coloradoan reported on the state's controversy following the CHSAA ruling, talking to Dr. Steve Yemm, the Colorado State University football team doctor.
Many parents still were allowing their children to wear the Guardian Cap in practices, even after the CHSAA ruling.
As for NOCSAE, it is an industry oversight group that has yet to test the Guardian Cap. That could change soon, but officials from POC Ventures, which makes the Cap, said they are getting mixed messages.
Thus, POC is facing a catch-22, which means it's still banned in Colorado games and discouraged for practices.
NOCSAE's announcement has left ripples at high schools in Alabama. It upset a number of coaches who said the Guardian Cap has made a difference, according to AL.com.
