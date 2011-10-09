Guard Williams returns from suspension to start for Bengals

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 05:00 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cincinnati Bengals guard Bobbie Williams is back in the starting lineup for his team's Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams has said he took an over-the-counter diuretic, one that's banned because it can mask steroid use.

Guard Clint Boling, cornerback Kelly Jennings, safety Robert Sands, linebacker Dontay Moch, offensive tackle Anthony Collins, tight end Colin Cochart and wide receiver Ryan Whalen were inactive for the Bengals on Sunday.

The Jaguars will be without defensive end Aaron Kampman, tight end Zach Miller, wide receiver Kassim Osgood and safety Courtney Greene. Cornerback Derek Cox and special-teams ace Montell Owens were ruled out Friday.

