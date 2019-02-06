Guard Matt Slauson retires after 10 seasons in NFL

View this post on Instagram

It has been 10 year amazing years. 4 organizations, and countless friendships. What an amazing dream this has all been. Thanks to all my teammates who have gone into battle with me, the group of coaches that have made me better on and off the field, the fans that were there no matter what, and especially my wife and kids who supported me through it all. It has been a very difficult decision but we are excited for what the next chapter holds. #nyjets #beardown #boltup #colts