Guard Mankins says he would consider a return to Patriots

Pro Bowl guard and free-agent-to-be Logan Mankins said Wednesday he would be open to re-signing with the New Enland Patriots despite a contentious, seven-game holdout in 2010, the Boston Herald reported.
"Oh yeah," he said when asked about a possible return to the Patriots. "There are 32 teams in play. Whatever one I feel is the best situation for me.
"There's always a possibility (for the Patriots). But to tell you the truth, I haven't given it much thought right now. If there was a CBA, I'm sure I'd be thinking about it a lot more."
Mankins was a restricted free agent after the 2009 season, and he and the team could not agree on a contract. The sixth-year pro eventually signed a reduced tender offer and returned for the final nine regular-season games in order to accrue another season in order to qualify for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Mankins, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has never missed a start in games he was eligible to play in.