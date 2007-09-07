Guard Incognito, wideout Bennett questionable for Rams' opener

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams offensive guard Richie Incognito was listed as questionable Friday for the season opener against the Panthers on Sunday with a high ankle sprain that has limited him in practice this week.
Incognito has been hobbled for 2 1/2 weeks and said earlier in the week that the team believes the injury needs four weeks to heal. Wide receiver Drew Bennett also is questionable with a quadriceps injury and has had limited work this week.
"We haven't decided, we put them down as questionable," Linehan said. "That's certainly where I think they are."
Claude Terrell, who missed all of last season with a wrist injury, is the likely replacement for Incognito at right guard. The Rams could elevate Marques Hagans, a former quarterback who was on the practice squad last year, or Dane Looker if Bennett is not ready at the third wide receiver spot.
Incognito, a third-round pick in 2005, is part of a youth movement on the offensive line. He started every game last year at three positions, both guards and center, but hasn't played since the second preseason game.
Bennett signed a six-year free agent deal in the offseason after catching 46 passes for a 16-yard average and three touchdowns last year in Tennessee.
Terrell made 10 starts at guard in 2005, the most by a Rams rookie offensive lineman since Tom Newberry made 14 starts at left guard in 1986. He was placed on injured reserve before the opener last year and fell out of favor because he did not participate in the team's offseason training program.
Reserve defensive end Victor Adeyanju also is questionable for Sunday after twisting a knee during special teams work Wednesday and getting limited work Friday. Adeyanju made nine starts as a rookie last year after the release of Anthony Hargrove and is the backup to James Hall this year.
