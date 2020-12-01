Around the NFL

Jon Gruden: Watching tape from Raiders' loss to Falcons like pulling teeth

Published: Dec 01, 2020 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jon Gruden's Las Vegas Raiders sure looked like a contender in a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

The problem in Week 12, though, was it appeared as if the Raiders left their contending secrets in the desert. The Atlanta Falcons obliterated the Raiders 43-6, forcing five turnovers and needing to go more than 50 yards on a scoring drive just twice all afternoon.

Being the head coach, Gruden had to watch the tape back. He'd have preferred anesthesia.

"You ever go to the dentist and have to have your teeth pulled out? It's pretty much like that," Gruden said Monday, via the Associated Press. "This was tough, man.

"Fourth-and-1 we have the ball, we go for it, we get rejected. Next possession, first down, we take a shot with an aggressive play-action protection, sack-strip fumble. Right before the half, we're going in for points, sack-strip fumble. Early in the third quarter, we're in great field position, interception for a touchdown. We force a kicker to miss a field goal, we rough the kicker and they end up getting seven (points) out of that.

"There wasn't anything pleasant about watching the tape."

Gruden just about covered the majority of Las Vegas' mistakes, which produced a takeaway total (five) that was half of Las Vegas' combined total (10) in Weeks 1-11. The miscues clumped together to create an ugly mass of an outing that's best left in the trash, never to see the light of day again.

The Raiders will have to hope that ends up being the case, because at 6-5, they're going to need to get hot quickly if they want to make the playoffs in an incredibly competitive AFC. Las Vegas will have to fight through a pack that includes Cleveland (8-3), Miami (7-4), Indianapolis (7-4), Baltimore (6-4 with Wednesday's game to be played), and New England (5-6). With only three wild-card spots available, a few of those teams will have to spend their January at home. Time is of the essence.

"I'm not going to worry about anything down the road except the Jets," Gruden said, mentioning his team's Week 13 opponent. "If you watch the Jets play yesterday, they're a handful. They are going to be hard to move the ball on. ... This will be a fist fight, no doubt about it. I got a lot of respect for the way the Jets are competing."

The Jets are winless, but aren't a fully formed doormat. They are the ideal opponent to face when in need of a bounce-back win. We'll see who's pulling teeth on Monday.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf explodes in win over Eagles after pregame slight

﻿DK Metcalf﻿ ended Philadelphia's championship dreams with one pivotal play in January, and he might have helped end this era of Eagles football on Monday night.
news

Another off-night shines brighter spotlight on Carson Wentz, Eagles offense

For a team still struggling to correct its offensive woes, Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks did no favors for ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and the Eagles.
news

What we learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

This wasn't the high-flying offensive act most have become accustomed to from the Seattle Seahawks thanks to a spirited showing from the Philadelphia Eagles defense. But Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks did enough to get past a struggling Carson Wentz and the Eagles on Monday night.
news

Monday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for tonight's Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles game.
news

Ravens-Steelers game moved to Wednesday

Due to continued COVID-19 concerns, the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers football game has been moved to Wednesday. This is the third time the game -- originally scheduled for Thanksgiving -- has been moved. Pittsburgh and Baltimore's Week 13 games have also been rescheduled.
news

Matthew Stafford avoids Patricia criticism after firing: 'It's important to win'

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoiding criticizing Matt Patricia after his former coach was fired this weekend.
news

Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby announce six-game suspensions for violating NFL PED policy 

Texans receiver ﻿Will Fuller﻿ announced via Instagram Monday that he's been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Later Monday night, CB Bradley Roby followed with a similar announcement. 
news

Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady, Bucs are 'getting close' to achieving expected success

Though they struggled against the Chiefs, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes they are close to achieving their expected success.
news

Packers-Lions flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET start in Week 14

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Packers-Lions game in Week 14. Detroit will now host Green Bay at 4.25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. This will be the second meeting of the season between the NFC North rivals, with the Packers claiming a 42-21 win in Week 2. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones avoids major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL