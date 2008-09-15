Gruden sticking with Griese as starting QB in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden isn't second-guessing his decision to bench Jeff Garcia and make Brian Griese the team's starting quarterback.

The Bucs beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 in Griese's first start for Tampa Bay in three years.

Gruden says he'll stick with the veteran on the road this week against the Chicago Bears.

Griese completed 18-of-31 passes for 160 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Falcons. That helped Tampa Bay (1-1) rebound from a season-opening loss to New Orleans that cost Garcia his job.

Garcia led the Bucs to the NFC South title last season. But he struggled in the opener after sitting out most of training camp and the preseason with a strained right calf, failing to hit open receivers and throwing an interception that stopped a potential game-winning drive.

