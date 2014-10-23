Gruden: RGIII progressing, but McCoy on track to start

Gruden told reporters on Thursday that Griffin is "steadily progressing" in his drills, but an announcement on the quarterback's availability against the Dallas Cowboys won't be made until Monday night.
When asked if the Redskins were still proceeding like Colt McCoy will start Monday, Gruden replied, "Yeah."
Gruden said Griffin took some first-team reps Thursday and explained that rust is now a bigger factor than the ankle injury that has sidelined the QB since Week 2. Gruden acknowledged the challenge of prepping McCoy for his first start while also working his Week 1 starter back into the mix.
"We're really tinkering here on thin ice as far as who we're giving the reps to," he said. "Every time we take Colt out of the (practice) getting ready for Monday night, we're taking away from his progression every time. So we have to get Colt the reps right now but we also have to make sure we're bringing Robert along at a good rate so he's ready to go when he's ready to go."
Consider it a large-scale surprise if Griffin sniffs a live snap on Monday against the Cowboys. This is Colt McCoy's team -- at least for one week.
UPDATE: Gruden said on Friday nothing has changed in terms of the quarterback situation.
"We're still prepared for Colt to be the starter, and Robert is continuing with his practice exertion," Gruden said. "He's getting more and more reps. As far as (Griffin's) status for Monday, we'll announce that on Monday."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.