Around the NFL

Gruden: Redskins haven't discussed letting RGIII go

Published: Aug 31, 2015 at 06:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After coach Jay Gruden announced Kirk Cousins as the Washington Redskins' starting quarterback for the entire 2015 season, the next logical question is: What does that mean for Robert Griffin III?

Gruden said Monday the team has no plans to cut ties with the No. 2 overall pick from 2012.

"Yeah, I do (feel that RGIII will be on roster next week)," Gruden said. "I like Robert as a quarterback. No doubt about it. His future is with the Washington Redskins. There's been no discussions about letting him go or doing any of that stuff. We're going to plan on playing with these three quarterbacks."

Gruden pointed to the fact that all three quarterbacks -- Cousins, RGIII and Colt McCoy -- started games last season as reasoning.

"I anticipated Kirk taking this job and running with it," he said. "But (RGIII's) job of being a backup quarterback or a third-string quarterback -- whatever it is -- is to be ready to play. The door is not shut on Robert Griffin. He's a Washington Redskins player and he's got to come in and compete like everyone else. "

Gruden wouldn't say whether RGIII will be the backup or whether he'd fall to No. 3 on the depth chart when he returns from concussion.

"Robert is still on concussion protocol program. When he gets out of that, we'll make a determination," he said.

Gruden insisted multiple times Monday that Griffin's demotion had nothing to do with his concussion, but rather Cousins' game tape.

Given the $16.2 million due to Griffin next year for injury, he's likely untradeable. With the investment they've made in RGIII, the team also seems reluctant to cut him -- even if that might be the smoothest way out of a sticky situation.

One thing is certain when it comes to the 2015 Redskins: the drama is not over.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA to investigate handling of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa concussion evaluation during game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association is initiating an investigation into the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

QB Mac Jones suffers ankle injury on Patriots' final offensive play in loss vs. Ravens

Mac Jones sustained an ankle injury on New England's final offensive play of the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. Following an interception, the Patriots QB was seen in considerable pain being helped to the locker room.

news

Rams' Aaron Donald records 100th sack, becomes just second DT to hit milestone mark

Aaron Donald recorded the landmark 100th sack of his career on Sunday against the Cardinals, becoming just the second player with triple-digit sacks to have primarily played as a defensive tackle, per NFL Research.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action.

news

Justin Herbert (ribs) to start Sunday's game for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and he will be in the starting lineup.

news

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Saints' Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Running back Alvin Kamara is also expected to play.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) expected to play Sunday at Buccaneers

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE