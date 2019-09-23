Around the NFL

Gruden not benching Keenum, wants 'continuity' at QB

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 06:08 PM

Case Keenum has yet to succeed in his first three starts in our nation's capital, but Jay Gruden is prepared to let his quarterback try (and try) again.

As if the night wasn't already rough enough for the Washington Redskins QB, who had five turnovers and took four sacks, against Khalil Mack and the Bears defense in a 31-15 loss, Keenum was also hit with sporadic chants from fans at FedEx Field calling for rookie Dwayne Haskins to replace him.

Gruden didn't confirm post-game whether or not he heard said fans, but he did take the time to dismiss the notion that a quarterback change is coming.

"Not really, no. I think the most important thing is we have to have some continuity. You know, I can't be changing people every five minutes here. I've got to give Case an ample opportunity to play with these new guys," Gruden told the media after being asked if he'll make a switch. "This is his first time in this offense, really. Donald Penn, Ereck Flowers, their first time in this offense. Terry (McLaurin). Trey Quinn only played two games last year.

"I've made this point before: We're not going to be perfect but we need to be better and I think we can get better. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better, then I would make a change. But I feel like Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense and get us some victories here moving forward."

Some may view Gruden's comments as excuses, but he's speaking all facts: Keenum was a March trade acquisition, Flowers and Penn were free agent additions this past offseason and are trying to help replace what the still-AWOL Trent Williams brought, McLaurin is very productive but still a rook and Quinn is still coming into his own in Year 2 while also serving as the team's primary punt returner.

Like Gruden, Keenum is not shrinking under the mounting pressure created by the team's 0-3 start. The 31-year-old QB wants all the fire coming his way after his dismal Monday night.

"It's all on me. That's all on me. Turn the ball over that many times as a quarterback, you know, I let my team down. It's all on me. I really do. I take complete responsibility," Keenum said. "I have to take care of the ball better. That's my number one job. Especially the way our defense was playing early -- getting after the quarterback, doing a good job, keeping everything in front of them -- they got all the momentum off of the turnovers and scored a lot of points off turnovers. So that's all on me."

Keenum's next chance to prove himself will come next week on the road against hot-shot rookie QB Daniel Jones and the Giants. The headlines will practically write themselves in hopes of a showdown between Jones, the 2019 sixth overall pick, and Haskins, the 15th pick, but will Keenum see any of that? Not a chance.

"Keep doing what we do. I mean, I don't read any articles or any social media or anything like that. Nobody's opinion matters except what's in that locker room," Keenum said on what has to be done to stay focused.

A number of teams have already made QB changes around the NFL, but Keenum is determined to keep his spot. If he has another game like the one on Monday Night Football though, the case to replace him might have to be made.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
news

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies at age 71

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71. Madsen died while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

The Miami Dolphins are placing two players on injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Banged-up Browns welcome RB Nick Chubb back to practice; QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) absent

Cleveland has been ravished by injuries in recent weeks. On Monday, the Browns welcomed two important pieces back to the practice field, neither of which were their injured QB1.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Packers DC Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss 'TNF' matchup vs. Cardinals

Green Bay will likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for its Thursday night game against Arizona after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

A PCL sprain will likely sideline Jets QB Zach Wilson for the next two weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW