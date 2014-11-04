Gruden: 'Jury is still out' on Redskins' quarterbacks

Robert Griffin III returned to the starting lineup with an uneven, but positive performance in a loss Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
As the quarterback progresses learning the Redskins' offense, coach Jay Gruden said Monday that RGIII still has to continue to prove he's the man for the job.
"You start out with Robert, you give him all the reps in training camp and then he hurts his ankle and misses five or six weeks," Gruden said, per CSN Washington. "We get a look at Kirk (Cousins). We get a good look at Colt (McCoy) and now it's back to Robert. So, the jury is still out on that position. But we feel good about Robert's progress so far."
It's a continued theme this season for Gruden to hazily comment on the future of his quarterback situation. From his early season comments on Cousins' ability to these jury comments, he's been consistent in his questioning of the position.
"We've just got to continue to build and see how (RGIII) does from week-to-week-to-week and hopefully we can see that here at the end of the season," Gruden said. "That's what we have to see and that's what we have to find out."
Griffin didn't look hindered physically on Sunday as he moved around well. But even Gruden admitted RGIII has to work on not holding the ball so long in the pocket. The 24-year-old also must work on his short-to-intermediate passes, which have been far too often off target.
Even if the jury is still out on Gruden's quarterback position at the moment, given the owner, general manger, the price paid and his potential, the verdict will still come back reading "RGIII."
