Gruden insists he's staying with ESPN as 'MNF' analyst

Published: Dec 31, 2011 at 06:16 AM

In need of a new coach next season? Jon Gruden isn't interested.

The "Monday Night Football" analyst told The Tampa Tribune on Saturday that he will remain with ESPN for a fourth year.

"I love my job, and I'll be back at ESPN with the guys," Gruden said. "I'm not going anywhere."

Despite signing a five-year extension with ESPN in October, Gruden's name has been linked to several NFL teams that might be in the market for a coach.

But to hear Gruden tell it, he's happy with his current job.

"I enjoy being with our ESPN team," Gruden said. "I'm staying put."

Gruden, who hasn't coached since 2008, previously spent 11 years running NFL teams.

Gruden went 38-26 and made two playoff appearances in four years with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2001). He went 57-55 in seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making the playoffs three times and winning Super Bowl XXXVII in his first year with the team, but he was fired after the 2008 season.

Gruden recently drew the scorn of the NFL's former vice president of officiating and current Fox analyst, Mike Pereira, who referred to the ex-coach as a "blowhard" for his commentary on illegal hits.

