'Grown-up' Rashaad Penny looks to shine in 2nd year

"It was frustrating for me as a rookie," Penny said via the team website in a media scrum following the conclusion of organized team activities. "I didn't know how to take it. I've never been hurt playing football in my life, so when that happened, I just hit a wall. I'm glad that I've grown up. Over these past months and this offseason, I've just started taking everything seriously by treating my body right and doing the little things. Also, I think what helped me was losing all that extra weight. Now I feel better. I don't have all those nagging injuries. I'm at my best."