Group of 49ers, led by Staley, Smith, working out in Bay Area

Published: Mar 22, 2011 at 02:57 AM

A group of 49ers has been working out together in the San Francisco area while the NFL and its players remain in a labor stalemate, The Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

Offensive tackle Joe Staley said he and defensive end Justin Smith have organized a gathering of a dozen or so players, mostly linemen and linebackers, regularly since the league locked out the players March 12.

"We're professional athletes, Staley said. "We get paid to work out and stay in shape."

The Bee reported that the group is likely the same one that regularly worked out at 49ers headquarters in February. According to a team spokesman, that group included Staley, Smith, guards Adam Snyder and Chilo Rachal, defensive ends Ray McDonald and Isaac Sopoaga, outside linebackers Parys Haralson and Thaddeus Gibson and quarterback Alex Smith.

Kicker Joe Nedney told the newspaper he has been kicking at a local field, and several other players have mentioned on their Twitter accounts that they are working out in their hometowns.

