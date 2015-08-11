Grossman, Vick among possibilities for Jets?

Around the NFL

Geno Smith's broken jaw, which he sustained at the hand of a teammate Tuesday and may keep him off the field for as many as 10 weeks, will force the Jets into a deep dive for a serviceable backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

According to NFL Media's Rand Getlin and NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, that dive has already started.

Per Getlin, the team has reached out to Rex Grossman who was injured while training and may need a few weeks to get back up to speed.

Appearing on Inside Training Camp Live, Rapoport wondered whether Smith's injury could open the door for Michael Vick's return to New York.

Over the course of the next few hours, we should hear plenty more about Vick and Grossman, but also names like Tyler Thigpen, a former Gailey student who was a serviceable option for the coordinator during a grim year in Kansas City.

Either way, this is not the work new general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles were hoping to do in training camp.

