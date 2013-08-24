Grossman shines in start as Redskins thump Bills

Published: Aug 24, 2013 at 12:51 PM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington's Rex Grossman threw for 171 yards, and Buffalo's Kevin Kolb left with concussion-like symptoms in the Redskins' 30-7 preseason win over the Bills on Saturday.

Grossman started at quarterback for the Redskins because Robert Griffin III hasn't been cleared for games following reconstructive knee surgery, and second-stringer Kirk Cousins has a sprained right foot.

Grossman completed 11 of 21 passes with one touchdown.

Kolb started for the Bills after first-round draft pick EJ Manuel hurt his left knee in Buffalo's previous game. But Kolb was kneed in the back of the helmet after a scramble in the first quarter, leaving undrafted rookie Jeff Tuel as Buffalo's only healthy quarterback.

Tuel completed 10 of 17 passes for 63 yards.

