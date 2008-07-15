Grossman-Orton, Leinart-Warner highlight camp battles on offense

Finally, don't listen to everything being said all spring about one player having the job -- or, as coaches like to say: "It's his job to lose." Last year at this point, that was the rhetoric coming out of Jacksonville about Byron Leftwich. By the end of the summer, Leftwich was released and David Garrard was under center. A few moths ago, Matt Leinart was announced as the Cardinals' starter, but Kurt Warner has taken an increased number of reps in recent days. Sounds like a camp battle is brewing in Arizona.