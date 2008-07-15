Grossman-Orton, Leinart-Warner highlight camp battles on offense

As usual, there are a number of big camp battles starting to set up around the league, but this year more battles will be won or lost on the field because most teams have the salary cap space to let the best man win. In years past, often it was the cheapest man who won the battle.
Don't eliminate a savvy veteran now threatened by a high incoming draft choice. Do you think Giants corner Sam Madison is just going to give his job to rookie Terrell Thomas, or Dallas corner Anthony Henry will be surrendering to Mike Jenkins?
Don't underestimate the effect of a recent coaching change on head-to-head battles, especially with a new scheme in the equation. In Miami, a tough veteran player such as guard Steve McKinney could hold off rookie Shawn Murphy with all the protection checks and techniques required to survive in the pits.
Then, of course, there are the head-to-head battles between veterans that should have happened years ago but finally will take place in 2008. In Chicago, Rex Grossman has been promised nothing and Kyle Orton gets his shot to overtake the former first-round pick. As Lovie Smith said recently: "We'll let it play out." The Bears probably should have done that in 2006.
Finally, don't listen to everything being said all spring about one player having the job -- or, as coaches like to say: "It's his job to lose." Last year at this point, that was the rhetoric coming out of Jacksonville about Byron Leftwich. By the end of the summer, Leftwich was released and David Garrard was under center. A few moths ago, Matt Leinart was announced as the Cardinals' starter, but Kurt Warner has taken an increased number of reps in recent days. Sounds like a camp battle is brewing in Arizona.
Here are the camp battles on offense that I will be paying close attention to when the pads go on in late July. On Tuesday, I will break down the key defensive battles.