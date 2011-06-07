Grossman extols virtues of Redskins' offense, wants to remain

The quarterback who started the final three regular-season games for the Redskins in 2010 said on SiriusXM NFL Radio over the weekend that he'd like to remain in Washington and start. That in spite of all the hype surrounding last year's third-string quarterback John Beck, who has openly lobbied for the job.
Party at FedEx Field!
The Washington Redskins are removing seats in the upper deck of both end zones at FedEx field to accommodate two "party decks."
"I mean, these things normally work themselves out in OTAs and minicamp and going into training camp," said Grossman, who is an unrestricted free agent. "When there's competition at a position, it's usually pretty obvious at the end. So I'm not worried about people being given the job, unless you're the number 1 pick in the draft and things like that."
Grossman was matter of fact about Beck's campaigning for the starting job in spite of the fact Beck has not taken a regular-season snap since 2007.
"You know, he's one of those guys that is under the radar, and he's promoting himself and getting himself out there," Grossman said. "He's doing everything he can to promote himself, basically. And when there's no practices, you might as well go on the radio and talk about it."
One thing Grossman was more emphatic about was staying in Washington, particularly in an offense in which he has two seasons of experience (one in Houston and last season in D.C.).
"This offense, I was able to sit back and watch Matt Schaub run this offense with Kyle Shanahan, pretty much exactly how it should be," Grossman said. "That allowed me to go into last offseason and really improve and try to fully understand it.
"Now I'm in Washington with Kyle Shanahan, getting a ton of reps all through last offseason, and I feel real good with where I'm at with what they're trying to do. Whenever thing is clicking, it's the best offensive scheme in the game."