Grossman doesn't know where he'll be next year

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Rex Grossman's season is over after spraining a ligament in his left knee. Now the quarterback of the Chicago Bears has an uncertain future with his contract expiring.
Grossman, who overcame major injuries early in his career, said there is no structural damage this time to his knee. He was hurt last Thursday in the Bears' loss at Washington.
**Rex Grossman**, QB
Chicago Bears
Career statistics
Season: Fifth
G/GS: 32/30
Att: 900
Comp: 489
Yards: 5,907
TD/INT: 31/33
Rating: 70.9
Now, after an erratic season that saw him losing his starting job to Brian Griese after the first three games and then getting it back, he doesn't know what will happen once the season ends.
"I'd like to be back here if I'm wanted back here," said Grossman, who endured heavy criticism last season despite helping the Bears make the Super Bowl. "We'll see what goes on."
The Bears are 5-8 and out of the playoff picture. Grossman, a first-round pick in 2003, said he wants to be somewhere where he can compete for the starting job.
"I think you're always proving yourself, and I definitely would like to be in a situation anywhere where I'm competing for the starting job and show what I can do, and just kind of improve and take the experience that I've had throughout the last couple years and build upon that," he said.
"I know I can play good football, so if I'm in a position where I can compete next July, I'll be happy."
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press