Gronkowski sidelined for Pats' first Indianapolis practice

The New England Patriots conducted their first practice of Super Bowl week on Monday without injured tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during a press conference that Gronkowski was held out, referring to him again as day to day because of a high left ankle sprain.
Gronkowski has yet to practice since suffering the injury during the third quarter of the Patriots' 23-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Many of his teammates -- as well as his father -- have said they expect Gronkowski to play against the New York Giants.