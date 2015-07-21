Gronkowski says he's only read 80 percent of his book

Rob Gronkowski co-wrote his new book It's Good to be Gronk with agent Jason Rosenhaus, but in terms of reading the finished product, he didn't get that far.
He added: "I'm not gonna lie about it. That's what the book is; it's all truthful in there. It's not no sugar coat or anything, so, to make my image look good or there ain't no false images in there. So I ain't gonna lie, I only read like 80 percent of it."
Luckily, Gronkowski has the co-author on his payroll, so he probably doesn't need to worry about the other 20 percent. Perhaps if the late, great biographer and journalist Richard Ben Cramer had co-authored it, there would be something in there Gronkowski might need to see.
On one hand, we're extremely grateful for the Gronkowski book tour. Not only is he turning the conventional junk biography on its side, but he's doing it with a good sense of humor. Also, Gronkowski is much smarter than we give him credit for and is using his perceived persona as a brilliant way to move books. It's quite fun to watch.
On the other, we think it's about time he get back to spiking footballs in the end zone.
