Around the NFL

Gronkowski: Patriots' option basically means pay cut

Published: Mar 07, 2016 at 11:57 PM

While no one knows exactly what Rob Gronkowski was tweeting about in regards to his option being picked up on Monday -- a bit of paperwork that will lock up the tight end through the 2019 season -- it's safe to say he is well aware of what the market looks like at his position right now.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted the move on Monday. The team already paid $4 million of Gronkowski's option around this time last year, and solidified Gronkowski's status as a long-term Patriot on Monday by picking up the rest. The $10 million option was part of a six-year, $54 million extension he signed back in 2012. It also means Gronkowski will be making less this season than he did a year ago.

It's hard not to wonder if Gronkowski is dreaming of his current market value at the moment. It's also amazing to see him taking this all with a laugh -- and let's be clear, it does not look like Gronkowski is trying to stir up trouble here. The Colts signed Dwayne Allen to a four-year, $29.4 million deal Monday which gives Allen $12 million in Year 1. Allen had 16 catches last season.

Gronkowski is currently 14th in base salary for the 2016 season at his position. Among all active tight ends, he is sixth in career earnings behind Vernon Davis, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Marcedes Lewis and Greg Olsen, which actually isn't bad considering Gronkowski is 26. Adjusted for inflation, though, his deal looks similar to that of quarterback Tom Brady in that it doesn't kill a large portion of the team's salary-cap spending. Together, the pair is only taking up 13.55 percent of New England's total cap spending. To put that into perspective, Andy Dalton and A.J. Green take up 16 percent, while Tony Romo and Dez Bryant gobble up more than 20.

The Patriots took a chance on Gronkowski by signing him to a long-term deal amid health issues, but does it ever look good now.

Depending on how the rest of the market shakes out, and depending on how willing Gronkowski is to play for about $8 million per season into his early 30s, we could see this deal tweaked again. He is one of the three best receiving weapons in football regardless of position and could have commanded a Brinks truck during free agency in 2016.

UPDATE: In a related move, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has gotten a look at the current tight end market as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

news

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate?

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar second season by leading Jacksonville to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

news

Joe Mixon, Bengals finalizing deal on restructured contract for RB to stay in Cincinnati

The Bengals and running back Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More