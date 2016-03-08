Gronkowski: Patriots' option basically means pay cut

It's hard not to wonder if Gronkowski is dreaming of his current market value at the moment. It's also amazing to see him taking this all with a laugh -- and let's be clear, it does not look like Gronkowski is trying to stir up trouble here. The Colts signed Dwayne Allen to a four-year, $29.4 million deal Monday which gives Allen $12 million in Year 1. Allen had 16 catches last season.