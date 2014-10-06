Gronk: 'We made Tom Brady look like Tom Brady'

Around the NFL

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 03:31 AM
Rob Gronkowski had one goal entering Sunday night's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals: Get Brady's back.

The tight end did just that with six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. After the game, NFL Media's Albert Breer said Gronk was "clearly emotional" when talking about his quarterback.

"I'm going to make 12 look like Tom Brady again," Gronkowski said he told his brother, per NFL Media's Judy Battista. "And I went out there with my teammates and we made Tom Brady look like Tom Brady after you guys were criticizing him all week, the fans, everything. And it feels so good. He's such a leader. He went over 50,000 yards. He's an unbelievable player. I'm so glad to play with him."

After a Week 4 debacle on national television, Brady was questioned all week. Sunday night's win was a good rinse for a Patriots team -- including the quarterback -- that has struggled to start the season.

The Gillette Stadium crowd chanted "Brady" multiple times Sunday night and Gronk said the quarterback's play proved he's got a lot left in the tank.

"They said he was old," he said, per Breer. "That's BS. He's a young buck in my book."

