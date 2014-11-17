Gronk on Sergio Brown: I threw him out of the club

Rob Gronkowski had heard plenty of talking from Indianapolis Colts free safety Sergio Brown during Sunday night's42-20 victory.
As New England Patriots running back Jonas Gray scored his fourth touchdown of the night, the fun-loving tight end decided to usher Brown from the playing field.
The play was about as close to an NFL rendition of the "It was time for him to go home" play from the movie "The Blind Side" as you will see.
Of course, Gronk put his personal spin on the explanation.
"He was just yappin' at me the whole time," Gronkowski said of the play, per CSN New England. "So I took him and threw him out of the club."
Brown and Gronk were teammates in 2010 and 2011.
Gronkowski was assessed a 15-yard penalty for the play, and could be subject to further league discipline.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.