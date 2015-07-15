Gronk on Brady: 'We just gotta go out there and play'

This has truly been the Summer of Gronk, but that doesn't mean the Patriots' All-World tight end is in party mode for questions about his suspended quarterback, Tom Brady.
In an interview with NFL Media's Omar Ruiz during his book signing tour, Rob Gronkowski said he isn't really concerned about the outcome of Brady's suspension hearing, which took place on June 23.
"We just gotta go out there and play football," he said. "Everyone has to do their job and I gotta go out there and do do what I gotta do to be successful on the field. It's gonna be what it is, we're gonna see what happens and if it doesn't go the way everyone is hoping, we just got to adjust, so we'll see."
Per NFL Media's Albert Breer, Brady's lawyers convened on Monday to discuss their plan -- take any suspension to federal court -- and hammer out any final details before a ruling is handed down.
Of course, any decision to go to federal court would need Brady's approval, per Breer.
In the meantime, the summer of Gronk might spill into the early fall of Gronk if the quarterback doesn't get on the field. Temporary starter Jimmy Garoppolo will need all the help he can get.
