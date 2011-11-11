Groin injury limits Redskins' Brown, may sideline him Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins right tackle Jammal Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami.
Brown was limited in practice Friday with a groin injury. Coach Mike Shanahan said Thursday that Brown was unlikely to play.
Brown was hurt in the first half of last week's loss to San Francisco. If he doesn't play, Sean Locklear will replace him.
Safety Oshiomogho Atogwe was also limited with toe and knee injuries. He has missed two of the last three games.
Backup linebacker Keyaron Fox has been ruled out for Sunday with a skin infection in his knee.
