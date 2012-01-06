Grimes returns to practice for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons listed Brent Grimes as questionable for their wild-card playoff game at the New York Giants after the starting cornerback practiced Friday for the first time this week.
"It's the playoffs, so I need to be out there helping the team," Grimes said. "My knee feels good, and today was all about getting my timing down in practice."
Grimes' participation in practice was limited, but he is likely to start.
Spencer Adkins will start for the second week at strongside linebacker while Stephen Nicholas rehabs a sprained toe.