Grimes returns to practice for Falcons

Published: Jan 06, 2012 at 12:55 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons listed Brent Grimes as questionable for their wild-card playoff game at the New York Giants after the starting cornerback practiced Friday for the first time this week.

Grimes has missed four of the past five games because of a sore right knee. The 2010 Pro Bowl alternate pick underwent minor surgery in late November and didn't return until the Falcons' blowout loss Dec. 26 at New Orleans.

"It's the playoffs, so I need to be out there helping the team," Grimes said. "My knee feels good, and today was all about getting my timing down in practice."

Grimes' participation in practice was limited, but he is likely to start.

Spencer Adkins will start for the second week at strongside linebacker while Stephen Nicholas rehabs a sprained toe.

