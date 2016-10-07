Around the NFL

Grigson: Paying Luck means building D will take time

Published: Oct 07, 2016 at 09:18 AM

The Colts aren't winning much on Sundays, but they're undefeated when it comes to the blame game.

Players, coaches and everyone in between are again searching for answers after Indianapolis lost its third game of the season on Sunday, despite another sturdy performance from Andrew Luck. The Colts' franchise quarterback struck a six-year, $140 million deal with $47 million fully guaranteed in the offseason, but has struggled to find any security behind an inexperienced offensive line and any help from Indy's rag-tag defense.

The prevailing wisdom is that general manager Ryan Grigson and coach Chuck Pagano are most at fault for failing to build a cohesive, professional roster around arguably the best young arm in the league. Grigson, on the other hand, sees the Colts' woes as the by-product of Luck's massive deal.

"On defense, we've never come out and said it's Super Bowl or bust this year," Grigson said Thursday on Jay Mohr Sports. "We have a defense that is a work in progress. ... Once we paid Andrew (Luck) what we did, it's going to take some time to build on the other side of the ball."

Luck is making an average of $24.6 million this season, the highest of any player in the league. So Grigson isn't wrong that Luck's contract takes up a lot of salary-cap space that could be used elsewhere. But as the league has noticed through the Colts' first quarter, Luck is the only thing Indianapolis has going for it; he deserves that massive figure.

To boot, Grigson has signed few consequential defenders in the 2016 offseason, adding cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and Antonio Cromartie -- who was released this week -- and drafting safety T.J. Green, linebacker Antonio Morrison and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. In fact, Grigson has drafted 38 players in his five years as general manager, but only 16 have been defensive players, and just six are still on the roster.

The issue isn't necessarily Luck's contract, which at least guarantees a competitive offense until 2021; it's picking the wrong talent to complement him, on both sides of the ball.

After managing to keep his job after last season's injury-riddled campaign, Grigson said there's "no sense in panicking" as Indy's nightmare of a start bleeds into the middle of the year. He's ready to face the music if and when it reaches a crescendo.

"The thing about is, we're all accountable," Grigson mused. "Myself is accountable. Our coach always brings that up to the team constantly, we're all accountable in this thing. We're accountable to ourselves. We're accountable to our owner, the horseshoe and all that. ... Coach and I have a lot of faith in this team. It's an early season. There are a lot of good 1-3 teams right now. There's no reason to panic."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

news

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate?

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar second season by leading Jacksonville to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

news

Joe Mixon, Bengals finalizing deal on restructured contract for RB to stay in Cincinnati

The Bengals and running back Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

news

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position'

Eric Bieniemy taking over as offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders brings change for a host of players, perhaps none more so than running back Antonio Gibson.

news

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver

Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway says Sean Payton is "a perfect fit" for the organization heading into the 2023 season.

news

Ex-Broncos, Jaguars DT Malik Jackson officially announces retirement

On Friday, free-agent defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" that he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More