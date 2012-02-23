Grigson, Pagano get started with Colts' QB decision looming

It's about how the franchise is likely saying goodbye to an icon, or how hard it's been for the club to actually do it. It's easy, of course, if you look at the thing coldly. The owner has put first-timers in charge of the football operation to rebuild a decaying roster, with 30-something free agents Robert Mathis, Jeff Saturday and Reggie Wayne potentially on their way out. The presumed "next Manning" is out there for Indy, in Andrew Luck, as is the chance to start anew and grow together like Peyton and the Colts once did.