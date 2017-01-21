Grigson failed Luck, allowed Colts roster to grow stale

Rather than targeting a high-end pass rusher or stud offensive lineman, Grigson pulled the trigger on undersized wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with his next first-round pick. Had Dorsett lived up to the post-draft hype as a DeSean Jackson clone, perhaps Luck's offense would have had enough firepower to sneak past a Texans team held hostage by the quarterback. As it turned out, Dorsett has been one of the least productive wideouts in the league, failing to make plays for Luck.