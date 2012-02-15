Griffin, Richardson among potential top fantasy rookies

M.F.: I can see Eli Manning coming off the board in the fifth round in some leagues, but I still don't see him as an elite fantasy quarterback. How can he be considered at that level -- he's thrown for 30 or more touchdowns just once in his NFL career! If I had to guess, I would predict Eli to be drafted in the sixth or seventh round in a 10-team league. As for Peyton, there's no way to project him with any accuracy right now. A new report just arose that he's had four neck surgeries, not three, in the last two years. We also have no idea where Peyton will play, if he plays, in 2012. And at this point, I doubt it will be with the Colts. If he receives a clean bill of health and ends up with the Cardinals, for example, I could see Peyton coming off the board in the first five to six rounds in fantasy leagues. But until we know more about his status, I can't ranked him at that level.